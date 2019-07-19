Schwartz, Shirley Ruth (nee Taxman) July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Schwartz for 61 years. Dear mother of Faith (Corey) Berger, Tom (Barbara Bronner) Schwartz and Richard (Diane) Schwartz. Loving grandmother of Jordan Berger, Amanda (Zachary) Pollack, Melissa (Jory) Lesser, Robert (fiancé, Brittany Blackwell) Schwartz, Michael and Nicholas Schwartz. Dear greatgrandmother of Harry Berger. Beloved sister of the late Phil (Toby) Taxman, Theodore (Betty) Taxman, and Marvin (Betty Ruth) Taxman. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial service Sunday, July 21, 12:45PM at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road. Visitation with Shirley's family beginning at 12:00 PM until time of service. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Schwartz- Taxman Music Fund, C/O Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO, 63141 or to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 19, 2019