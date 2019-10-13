Shirley S. Stoessel

  • "Please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of your..."
    - Thomas Rea
  • "GOD BLESS YOU CUZZZZ!!!!!"
    - John Martin
  • "Our deepest sympathy to the Stoessel family. We have all..."
    - John and Jan Martin
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Stoessel, Shirley S.

Entered into rest on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at age 89.

Beloved wife of Jack E. Stoessel. Mother of David (the late Doris) Stoessel, the late Susan Stoessel, Daniel (Joan) Stoessel, Sally (Carl) Gottlieb, and Kurt Stoessel. Sister of Robert G. Schumann. Grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, niece, cousin, and friend.

RN Graduate of Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1951. A member of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary since 1975, recipient of the Above & Beyond Award & the Evangeline Booth Awards.

Services: Visitation Monday 104, from 4-8pm. Funeral Tuesday, 105 at 10am both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd), Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. Memorials to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary would be appreciated.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
