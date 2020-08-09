1/
Shirley Schmitt
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Schmitt, Shirley

94, August 6, 2020. Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi, Ellisville, Wed. 11 am with visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. For more info see Schrader.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
What a beautiful lady, who loved her family so much and glowed when surrounded by her grandchildren. We were lucky to know Shirley for many years through the Heutel family, and blessed to have shared many events with her. Sending prayers and hugs to the family; we are thinking of you all.
Chip and Patty Stockell
Friend
August 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Mom and Grandma We will love you and miss you always. You will always be in are heart's and thoughts. God bless you Love Linda and Mike ❤
Linda and Mike Stallings
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved