What a beautiful lady, who loved her family so much and glowed when surrounded by her grandchildren. We were lucky to know Shirley for many years through the Heutel family, and blessed to have shared many events with her. Sending prayers and hugs to the family; we are thinking of you all.
Chip and Patty Stockell
Friend
August 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Mom and Grandma We will love you and miss you always. You will always be in are heart's and thoughts. God bless you Love Linda and Mike ❤
Linda and Mike Stallings
Daughter
