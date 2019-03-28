Schuchmann, Shirley on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gayle Schuchmann; dear mother of Sandra Wiseman and the late Gayle Schuchmann; special friend of Harold Gruebbel; dear grandmother of Joseph, Patricia, Emily and Lukas; our dear great-grandmother and friend to many. Services: Memorial gathering at her residence, Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019