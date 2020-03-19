Shirley "Bradford" Schwartze

Schwartze, Shirley "Bradford"

79, formally of Florissant, MO died March 16th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Urban of 55 years; children; Mark (Veronica) Schwartze of Sacramento, CA; Mike (June) Duke of San Antonio, TX; Mary (Vaughn) Schwartze Grisham of Alpine, TX; Maggie(Jeff) Ankrum of Franklin, TN; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Shirley was a people person who never met a stranger. She was a homemaker, Eucharistic Minister & Hospice Volunteer.

Services: Shirley requested cremation; a funeral Mass at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Nashville, TN is pending.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
