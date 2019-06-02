Sullivan, Shirley Born in W. Frankfort, IL in 1934, passed Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Sullivan, Sr.; dear mother of Donald Sullivan and the late Jennifer (Mike) Mueller; loving grandmother of Katie Mueller, Sarah Mueller, Kelly Sullivan and Donald Gregory Sullivan; dearest sister of Caroline, Cindy and the late Diane. Shirley retired as a real estate agent in Florissant. Services: Visitation 9-10:30 a.m. Tues., June 4 at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019