Shirley Sullivan (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church
2650 Parker Road
Florissant, MO
Obituary
Sullivan, Shirley Born in W. Frankfort, IL in 1934, passed Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Sullivan, Sr.; dear mother of Donald Sullivan and the late Jennifer (Mike) Mueller; loving grandmother of Katie Mueller, Sarah Mueller, Kelly Sullivan and Donald Gregory Sullivan; dearest sister of Caroline, Cindy and the late Diane. Shirley retired as a real estate agent in Florissant. Services: Visitation 9-10:30 a.m. Tues., June 4 at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
