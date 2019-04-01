Featured Guest Book View Sign



August 4, 1925 - March 30, 2019

Beloved wife of the late Benton Edward Taylor for 53 wonderful years; dear mother and mother in law of Susan (Joel) Allen, Phyllis Taylor (Ron Elkana) and Bill (Terri) Taylor; beloved Bobbie of Todd (Judy) Taylor, Deborah (Doug) Colby and the late Michael deZonna, Stuart (Melanie) Imber, the late Stephanie (Curt) Allen, Tracie (Scott) Baum, Melanie (Matthew) Claymon, Courtney (Chuck) Adams and Carrie Taylor; dear Great-Bobbie of Aliyah, Josh, Jordan, Peyton, Ellie, Jack, Jonny, JJ, Jordan, Jake, Gabrielle, Skylar, Carsyn, Austin, Lilly, Connor, Ty and Avery; dear sister and sister in law of the late Ben (Shirley) Reznikov and the late Pearl and Roland Hitt; Beloved daughter of the late Morris and Fannie Reznikov; Beloved daughter in law of the late Tom and Sarah Taylor; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many; a special thank you to her caregivers and to Evelyn's House.

Services: Funeral Service Tuesday, April 2, 10:00 AM at Shaare Emeth Congregation, 11645 Ladue Rd. 63141. No visitation prior to service. Interment follows at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd. 63017. Memorial contributions preferred to the Benton Taylor Family Fund for Newborn Medicine at Children's Hospital and Gateway to Hope: Stephanie's Wish or a . Visit

