Unger, Shirley

(nee Linek) passed away peacefully and in the company of family on July 22, 2020, at the age of 77.

Born October 3, 1942, at St. Mary's Hospital, Shirley lived a wonderful life in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up in South City and graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School. Ron & Shirley married on April 3, 1965, shared 55 years of love and raised two children Keith and Theresa.

Shirley will be remembered for her acts of grace and benevolence, along with her tenacious spirit and laugh. Shirley's love and kindness touched nearly everyone she met.

Shirley lived a devout life, full of family and friends. She was loved by many and returned that love equally. Those left to cherish her memory are husband Ronald Unger; father William Linek; son Keith (Sarah) Unger, their children Morgan & Camilla; daughter Theresa (Rich) Waigand their children, Samantha, Lance & Nathan; sisters Joanne Rischbieter, Lois (Gene) Viero, Annette (Rich) Callison and brothers Bill (Teri), Jim (Cynthia) and Chris (Laura) Linek.

Services: A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family members at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church followed by a graveside internment at Resurrection Cemetery. All extended family and friends are encouraged to participate remotely via live stream, available at www.assumptionstl.org. A celebration of Shirley's life will be planned at a future date, when large crowds may safely gather, for extended family and friends.

Alzheimer's and cancer took her mind and her body too early. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer's Association or one of her favorite local non-profits Waigand Wheels Delivery.