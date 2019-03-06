Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Kinyon Holden. View Sign

Holden, Sidney Kinyon World War II Navy Veteran and long time executive in the Land Title Industry died peacefully on Saturday March 2, 2019 in Strongsville Ohio. Buz attended primary and secondary school at Kirkwood and chose to graduate early from Kirkwood High School in January 1943 to join the Navy. From April 1943 to January 1946 Buz served aboard the USS Atascosa, (AO-66) as a Coxswain during World War II. Upon Buz?s discharge from the US Navy, he returned to civilian life and entered the Land Title business with his father Morris. Buz built a 60 year career in the Land Title business that spanned just 4 companies and two states. Buz was predeceased by his parents Morris and Cora, sister Carol, 2nd wife Sandra Sue, 3rd wife Dorcas, and daugh- ters Debbie and Susan. He is survived by his daughter Nancy, son Michael, grandchildren Monica, Jaime, Kate, David and Kris, and great-grandchildren Hanna, Abi, Nori, Emme, Easton, Parker and Sydney. He is dearly loved and greatly missed. Services: Graveside Services to be held Friday. March 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood, Missouri.

