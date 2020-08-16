Arnstein, Sidonia 'Dolly'

died on August 12th, 2020, at the age of 93, after a short illness.

Wife of the late Frederic A Arnstein, Jr., mother of Stephen (Darien) and Joseph (Melissa), and grandmother of Jonathan, Michael (Kelly), Benjamin, Nicholas and Jack.

Dolly was born in Des Moines, Iowa, lived in Kansas City until 1936, and then moved to St Louis. She graduated from Clayton HS in 1944, and Fontbonne College with a degree in Psychology. Dolly's first job was in the fashion advertising department at Stix, Baer & Fuller in downtown St Louis. She loved fashion, and enjoyed her co- workers, especially the man who introduced her to Fred.

Besides her family, Dolly's other loves were art history, literature and European travel. She was a docent at the St Louis Art Museum for 30+ years, audited many art history classes at Washington University, and relished her nearly lifelong membership of 'The Pioneers' literary group. Dolly was an enthusiastic volunteer and supporter of the National Council of Jewish Women. She had a wonderful, intellectual curiosity about many things, and always asked the 'hard questions', keeping everyone on their toes.

A remembrance service of Dolly's life is pending. Contributions in her memory can go to the SLAM (please specify the Arnstein Fund), NCJW, or a charity of your choice.