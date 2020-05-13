Dear Betty and family,
We are so sorry for the passing of Sieg. We spent the morning reflecting on all of the wonderful memories from the days we lived in Woodsmill with our families. We keep you fondly in our hearts and prayers.
Much Love and Peace,
Karen McCartney Loyal and family.
Stange, Siegfried Hagen passed away peacefully at home May 10, at age 90, He was born in Chicago, IL, where he met his wife Elizabeth (nee Tiedt) to whom he was a loving husband for the last 68 years. Sieg was preceded in death by his son Eric, Parents Emil and Dorothea and Brother Emil. Sieg was loving father to Sons Kurt and Kris, dear father–in-law to Sherry and Shelly and dear grandfather to Eric, Andrew, Peter, Jacob, Nicholas and Sam. Sieg was a cherished uncle of Phyllis (Fred) Fulton, Nancy (Richard) Kaiser, Diane (Dominic) Meldi, Patricia (the late James) Wood, Richard (Debbie) and Emil "Butch" (Jill). Dear friend to Michael, Jill, and other relatives of the Tiedt family. Sieg enjoyed a long career in aerospace, starting as an engineer at Douglas Aircraft in California and coming to St. Louis as an executive as part of the McDonnell Douglas merger. Early on his career was briefly put on hold to serve in the Army for 2 years. His many hobbies included working his extensive garden, playing golf and collecting stamps. He was a patron and supporter of the St. Louis Muny and Stages – St. Louis Theaters. He loved to travel and was able to visit extended family in Germany as well as his bucket list destinations in New Zealand, Australia and much of Europe. He especially loved family gatherings and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society. Funeral service at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive. Blvd., Creve Coeur. Sat. May 16, 12 p.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.