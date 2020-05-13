Siegfried Hagen Stange
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Siegfried's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stange, Siegfried Hagen passed away peacefully at home May 10, at age 90, He was born in Chicago, IL, where he met his wife Elizabeth (nee Tiedt) to whom he was a loving husband for the last 68 years. Sieg was preceded in death by his son Eric, Parents Emil and Dorothea and Brother Emil. Sieg was loving father to Sons Kurt and Kris, dear father–in-law to Sherry and Shelly and dear grandfather to Eric, Andrew, Peter, Jacob, Nicholas and Sam. Sieg was a cherished uncle of Phyllis (Fred) Fulton, Nancy (Richard) Kaiser, Diane (Dominic) Meldi, Patricia (the late James) Wood, Richard (Debbie) and Emil "Butch" (Jill). Dear friend to Michael, Jill, and other relatives of the Tiedt family. Sieg enjoyed a long career in aerospace, starting as an engineer at Douglas Aircraft in California and coming to St. Louis as an executive as part of the McDonnell Douglas merger. Early on his career was briefly put on hold to serve in the Army for 2 years. His many hobbies included working his extensive garden, playing golf and collecting stamps. He was a patron and supporter of the St. Louis Muny and Stages – St. Louis Theaters. He loved to travel and was able to visit extended family in Germany as well as his bucket list destinations in New Zealand, Australia and much of Europe. He especially loved family gatherings and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society. Funeral service at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive. Blvd., Creve Coeur. Sat. May 16, 12 p.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 13, 2020
Dear Betty and family,
We are so sorry for the passing of Sieg. We spent the morning reflecting on all of the wonderful memories from the days we lived in Woodsmill with our families. We keep you fondly in our hearts and prayers.
Much Love and Peace,
Karen McCartney Loyal and family.
Karen McCartney Loyal
Neighbor
May 12, 2020
RIP Uncle Sieg. I have many fond memories of times spent with you and your family. I wish there had been many more. My deepest sympathies to Betty and the rest of the family.
Butch & Jill Stange
May 12, 2020
Sieg was the best father-in-law ever and we will miss him terribly. RIP.
Shelly stange
Family
May 12, 2020
Your memory , will live in all of our hearts forever.
With Love and Prayers,
From: The Miller Family
DIANA MILLER
Friend
May 12, 2020
Dear Mrs. Stange , Kurt , Kris and family members;
I am feeling very sad this morning, reading of the passing of Mr. Stange. He was such a wonderful person, in so many ways... kind, friendly, thoughtful, considerate and helpful to others. My family, was so fortunate to have your nice family, be our next door neighbors in Woodsmill Subdivision. My parents, enjoyed so many fun and happy times, together with you Mrs. Stange and Mr. Stange. What a pretty yard, he kept... full of beautiful flowers. At Christmas time, Santa Clause's reindeer runway, was so festive in your back yard. My dad and mom, always looked so forward, to playing golf with you, your Sunday evening bowling league, and many late night card parties ... Remember, the neighborhood -friends canoe trip , floating down the river laughing (while we were all kinda scared) . Mr. Stange, will be missed by sooooo many relatives and friends. I want you to know, I am thinking of your family, and saying special prayers , God will remain close to you.

With love and prayers,
From: Diana
DIANA MILLER
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved