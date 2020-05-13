Dear Mrs. Stange , Kurt , Kris and family members;

I am feeling very sad this morning, reading of the passing of Mr. Stange. He was such a wonderful person, in so many ways... kind, friendly, thoughtful, considerate and helpful to others. My family, was so fortunate to have your nice family, be our next door neighbors in Woodsmill Subdivision. My parents, enjoyed so many fun and happy times, together with you Mrs. Stange and Mr. Stange. What a pretty yard, he kept... full of beautiful flowers. At Christmas time, Santa Clause's reindeer runway, was so festive in your back yard. My dad and mom, always looked so forward, to playing golf with you, your Sunday evening bowling league, and many late night card parties ... Remember, the neighborhood -friends canoe trip , floating down the river laughing (while we were all kinda scared) . Mr. Stange, will be missed by sooooo many relatives and friends. I want you to know, I am thinking of your family, and saying special prayers , God will remain close to you.



With love and prayers,

From: Diana

DIANA MILLER

Neighbor