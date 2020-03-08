Lindquist, Signe "Nita"

We just lost our beautiful mother, Signe "Nita" Lindquist, an elegant and light-filled woman, generous and fun. She passed peacefully on February 24.

Nita's life was dedicated to teaching art and art history, loving people, nature, architecture and good food, and she shared her passions with everyone, friend or passersby. An enthusiastic and loyal member of the St Louis Art Museum and the Missouri

Botanical Garden, she also attended the St Louis Symphony rain or shine.

Nita was born in Guatemala, and spent much of her early years in Uruguay and Columbia, which fostered in her an openness and curiosity for people and cultures of every kind. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Art History and Education from Washington University.

Nita volunteered at Missouri Historical Society, translating archival documents from Spanish and French and, for over a decade, at Oasis Institute tutoring children. Nita couldn't help making the world better, if only by picking up trash on her daily walk.

For more than thirty years, Nita and her husband, Warren Bryan Martin, lived together happily enjoying life in the Central West End, until his passing in August 2018.

All who knew Nita will miss her!

She is survived by her daughters Sarah Reichman and Rachel Reichman and her sister Linda Bradford of Colorado. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to an environmental, educational or arts organization of your choice.