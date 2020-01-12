Silvia Rissier (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Obituary
Rissier, Silvia

nee Musfeld, 92, of Swansea, IL, formerly of St. Louis, MO, died December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Col. Herbert L. Rissier Jr., MD; loving daughter of Ernst Max and Maria, nee Menn, Musfeld; and dearest sister of Hanni (Spartaco) Vela and Catja (Marius) Hammer. Dear mother of Karen (Charles) Meirink of Fairview Heights, IL, and David (Amy) Rissier of Peachtree City, GA; dearest grandmother of Tyler and Bennett Rissier, and Julia Meirink.

Services: Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, 120 North Illinois St., Belleville, IL.

Services: Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Louis Symphony or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
