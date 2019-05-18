Levy, Dr. Sion May 16, 2019. Beloved son of Joseph and Carole Levy: dear brother of Shana Levy; dear father of Ithan, Daniel, Luke and Sam Levy; uncle, cousin, friend and colleague to many. Dr. Levy was Head of the Hyperbaric and Wound Care Department at St. Luke's Hospital. He was cherished and loved by his family, friends, and co-workers. He was a wonderful physician, healer and a fine human being. Services: Graveside service Sunday, May 19, 10 a.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Rd. 63124. Memorial contributions preferred to Musiciansoncall.org. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 18, 2019