Rottjakob, Sr. M. Alcuin On Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Loving sister of Joseph (Yvonne) and Paul (late Jackie) Rottjakob; our dear relative, friend and sister in religion. Services: Visitation on Friday, July 26, at the Sarah CommunityMarion Chapel (Bridgeton, MO) from 2:30-3:30 p.m., with prayers at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Theresa Center/ Motherhouse with prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Theresa Center (320 E. Ripa St. Louis 63125) on Saturday, 11:15 a.m. Interment to follow. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. A KUTIS CITY SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019
