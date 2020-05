Or Copy this URL to Share

Meurer, F.S.M., Sr. Ramona Margaret Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Sunday, May 17, 2020. Beloved sister of Sr. Jeanne Meurer, Colette Hinkle, of Tampa, FL, Kathryn Foreman of Panama City, FL and Mary Lou Pentico of Blairsville, GA; our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life. Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Kutis City service.



