Klearman, Stanford April 2, 1939 - April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Angelina Klearman for 33 years; dear father of Shelley (Sam Ockner) Edwards, Debra (Jeff) Diebner, Michael (Jennifer) Klearman, Jennifer (Sean) Ryan, Justin (Jill) Reise, Timothy (Billie) Reise, Andrea (Rusty Pesselato) Reise, and Alison (Aaron) Gomez; loving grandfather of Seth, Chase, Rachel, Ryan, Whitney, Brooke, Bailey, Cameron, Fynn, Evie, Cassie, Sammi, Natti, Tyler, Kevin, and Vada; beloved brother of Melvin (the late Eleanor) Klearman and the late Edna (Walter) Morawetz, Betty (Howard) Schiff, Leonard (Marilyn) Klearman, and Bernard Klearman. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service Friday, April 19, 10:00 a.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery Mausoleum, 8430 Gravois Road. Visitation with Stanford's family beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Contributions in his memory may be made to Evelyn's House/BJC Hospice, C/O BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO, 63179 or to the APDA St. Louis Chapter, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO, 63017. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanford Klearman.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019