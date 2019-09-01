Banjanin, Stanko

Passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born in Josan, Yugoslavia (current Croatia) on February 13, 1929, one of eight children, to Dragica and Stevan Banjanin. He was the beloved husband of the late Milica Banjanin.

Stanko immigrated to the USA in 1959. He lived first in Wyoming and then studied in New York at Columbia University before settling in St. Louis with Milica. He worked for the Brauner Export Company for nearly thirty years, retiring as Vice-President of Sales and Operations in 1994.

Stanko had a zest for a life that included extensive travels across the globe, an abiding curiosity, and a concern for others. With Milica he shared many cultural activities at Washington University, and he was a regular participant in the Lifelong Learning Institute.

Stanko will be missed by his sisters Mira and Milica; brother Rade; sister-in-law Branka; nephew Stanko, and many devoted friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

A celebration of Stanko's life will be at the Whittemore House, 6440 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

A SERVICE OF

LUPTON CHAPEL