Snider, Stanley Duke, PE

passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at the age of 65, following a lengthy struggle with brain cancer. Loving husband of Bonnie Snider (nee Pemberton) for 41 years; devoted father of Duke (Sarah) Snider and Jennifer (David) Westphal; brother of Randy (Susan) Snider and brother-in-law of Debbie (Melvin Kinnaird) Pemberton; cherished grandpa of Danica and Duke Snider Jr. and Caleb and Lauren Westphal; dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

A special thanks to the entire staff at Mari de Villa Retirement Center for their dedication to his quality of care. Thanks also to Mercy Hospice for their compassion during Duke's struggle.

Services: His remains have been cremated and a celebration gathering in honor of Duke will take place at his family farm in Bucklin, Missouri at a later date. Contributions can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association in his memory. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. For more information, see Schrader.com.