Wallach Sr., Stanley E. Boots passed away, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 92. Dear husband of Clara Ann Wallach (nee Manetzke); loving father of Art Wallach, Stan (Kristina) Wallach, Jr., Tony (Denise) Wallach, Dennis Wallach, Cheryl (Doug Herman) Rohrbach and Joe Wallach, proud grandfather of Eric (Katrin), Troy (Lynlie), Lindsey, Michelle, Michael and Ricky; great-grandfather of 6; brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Boots served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps during WWII and he was a member of American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Services: Roadside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Procession leaving Schrader Funeral Home in Eureka at 9:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson Barracks Medical Center Hospice Assoc. or The . Visitation at Schrader Funeral Home, 108 North Central Ave., Eureka on Monday from 8:30 -9:00 a.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019