Nikonowicz, Stanley Felix fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Garstang) Nikonowicz; loving father of Edward Nikonowicz (Terri) and Rita Nikonowicz. Services: A visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Mass time at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 26 West Highway D., New Melle.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 13, 2019