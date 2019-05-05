Stanley I. Levy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley I. Levy.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Obituary
Send Flowers

Levy, Stanley I. May 2, 2019. Beloved father of Laurie Burstein (Mark) and Theodore Ted Levy (Cathy); dear grandfather of Jake Burstein and Jack, Bram, Francesca and Cecelia Levy; dear brother of Robert Levy (Kathy) and Barbara Fradkin; dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard, Olivette, MO 63132. Private family interment follows. Memorial contributions preferred to the , 4207 Lindell Boulevard, Saint Louis, MO 63108. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.