Levy, Stanley I. May 2, 2019. Beloved father of Laurie Burstein (Mark) and Theodore Ted Levy (Cathy); dear grandfather of Jake Burstein and Jack, Bram, Francesca and Cecelia Levy; dear brother of Robert Levy (Kathy) and Barbara Fradkin; dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard, Olivette, MO 63132. Private family interment follows. Memorial contributions preferred to the , 4207 Lindell Boulevard, Saint Louis, MO 63108. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019