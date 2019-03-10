St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
More Obituaries for Stanley Marchlewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley J. Marchlewski Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley J. Marchlewski Jr. Obituary
Marchlewski Jr., Stanley J. Born October 4, 1946, and passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Marchlewski; dear father of Stanley (Jennifer) Marchlewski, Lisa Huelsmann, Laura (Drew) Beckley and Brian (Kristin) Marchlewski; dear grandfather of Samantha, Anne, Nicholas, and Lauren Marchlewski, Paige (Luke) Henderson, Alexis Workes, Kori and Lynzie Huelsmann, and Sarah and Eric Beckley; dear greatgrandfather of Mavys Henderson; our dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, March 12, 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
