Marchlewski Jr., Stanley J. Born October 4, 1946, and passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Marchlewski; dear father of Stanley (Jennifer) Marchlewski, Lisa Huelsmann, Laura (Drew) Beckley and Brian (Kristin) Marchlewski; dear grandfather of Samantha, Anne, Nicholas, and Lauren Marchlewski, Paige (Luke) Henderson, Alexis Workes, Kori and Lynzie Huelsmann, and Sarah and Eric Beckley; dear greatgrandfather of Mavys Henderson; our dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, March 12, 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019