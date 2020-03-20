Eidelman, Stanley Joseph "Stan"

March 18, 2020. Preceded in death by loving parents, Harry and Mildred Eidelman; survived by siblings Larry (Charlene) Eidelman, Mark Eidelman and Ellen (Michael) DeVoss; loving uncle of Scott, Alan and Brett Eidelman, Aaron (Nicole) Brandon, Melodie (Ken) Foster and Jordan Wallace; our dear great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Stan was a sweet, kind and insightful man, filled with a compassionate and generous heart toward all those in need. He had an infectious passion for the arts, music, literature, travel and architecture. Blessed with intelligence, creativity, empathy, wit, and humor, Stan enchanted those who knew him. Graced with talent, diverse interest, and the curiosity of a naturalist, he fully embraced life. He enjoyed writing stories, the beauty of cities, working in marketing, horticulture, nature, animals and was a lifelong voracious reader, who enjoyed the classics from creation to philosophy. Stan cherished the art of conversation and he could take you on a visual tour of the world as he talked with you. His pet name among friends was "Professor".

Faced with physical adversity over the years, he continuously made lemonade out of lemons. He never complained and embraced whatever life threw him. Courageous, brave, and optimistic, he smiled at the future with an intrepid spirit and tenacity. His bright light extinguished suddenly and too soon; those who knew Stan will miss him beyond words. Stan will remain unforgettable and dwell in our hearts forever.

Services: Private family graveside services were held. Contributions in Stan's memory may be made to The St. Louis Zoo, Missouri Botanical Gardens or The St. Louis Art Museum.

