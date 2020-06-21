Williams, Stanley Joseph 'Joe'

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Beloved Husband for 61 years of Marie "Louise" (nee Thoma); Loving Father of Stanley A. (Kim) Williams, Theodore J. (Robin) Williams, Catherine K. Williams, and Michael L. (Sara) Williams; Grandfather of Christopher, Kate, Abby, Jenna, Andrew, August, and Thomas; Great-Grandfather of Brody and Parker; dear Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend.

Services: To be scheduled later at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, MO. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association or Masses. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.