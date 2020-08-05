1/
Stanley L. Zerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Zerman, Stanley L.

July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Adele Zerman and the late Rosalie Zerman. Dear father of Mark (Debra) and Lawrence Zerman (David) and stepfather of Jo, Gary (Esther), and Louis Mitchell. Loving grandfather of Bradley (Maggie), Michael (Becky) and Zachary (friend, Abbie) Zerman. Beloved great-grandfather of Theodore Zerman. Beloved brother of Les (Lois) and the late Allan (Marilyn) Zerman. Loving uncle, cousin, grand-stepfather, and loyal friend. Services: Due to the current health situation, the service will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Louis Crisis Nursery, 11710 Administration Drive, Suite 18, St. Louis, MO, 63146. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
(314) 367-0438
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved