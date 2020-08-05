Zerman, Stanley L.

July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Adele Zerman and the late Rosalie Zerman. Dear father of Mark (Debra) and Lawrence Zerman (David) and stepfather of Jo, Gary (Esther), and Louis Mitchell. Loving grandfather of Bradley (Maggie), Michael (Becky) and Zachary (friend, Abbie) Zerman. Beloved great-grandfather of Theodore Zerman. Beloved brother of Les (Lois) and the late Allan (Marilyn) Zerman. Loving uncle, cousin, grand-stepfather, and loyal friend. Services: Due to the current health situation, the service will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Louis Crisis Nursery, 11710 Administration Drive, Suite 18, St. Louis, MO, 63146. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE