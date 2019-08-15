Dobkin, Stanley Lee

81, died August 14, 2019 with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Arleen (Hendin) Dobkin; his sons Jeff Dobkin (Julie), Rick Dobkin (Cathy) and Craig Dobkin. The pride of his life were his four grandchildren, Adin, Tess, Finn and Sophie.

Services: Funeral services will be held graveside Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery on Friday, August 16 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE