Mayer, Stanley "Stanko"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Monett Mayer (nee Rosenthal); loving father of Stanley Jr., John (Carrie), Gina, Nancy and the late Anton C. Mayer; dearest grandfather of Jeremiah, Joseph and Jacob. Our dear great-grandfather, relative and friend.

Services: due to an illiness in the family, the visitation and the services have been temporarily postponed. Please consult KUTIS CITY Chapel for future service information.