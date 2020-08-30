1/
Stanley "Stanko" Mayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mayer, Stanley "Stanko"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Monett Mayer (nee Rosenthal); loving father of Stanley Jr., John (Carrie), Gina, Nancy and the late Anton C. Mayer; dearest grandfather of Jeremiah, Joseph and Jacob. Our dear great-grandfather, relative and friend.

Services: due to an illiness in the family, the visitation and the services have been temporarily postponed. Please consult KUTIS CITY Chapel for future service information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved