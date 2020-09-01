1/
Stanley "Stanko" Mayer
Mayer, Stanley "Stanko"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Monett Mayer (nee Rosenthal); loving father of Stanley Jr., John (Carrie), Gina, Nancy and the late Anton C. Mayer; dearest grandfather of Jeremiah, Joseph and Jacob. Our dear great-grandfather, relative and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Jospeh Croatian Church on Saturday, September 5 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Resurrection at 10 a.m. Interment at S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorials to the church appreciated. KUTIS CITY service.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 1, 2020.
