Mayer, Stanley "Stanko"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Monett Mayer (nee Rosenthal); loving father of Stanley Jr., John (Carrie), Gina, Nancy and the late Anton C. Mayer; dearest grandfather of Jeremiah, Joseph and Jacob. Our dear great-grandfather, relative and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Jospeh Croatian Church on Saturday, September 5 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Resurrection at 10 a.m. Interment at S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorials to the church appreciated. KUTIS CITY service.