Feldman, Stanley O. "Buddy"
June 13, 2020.
Beloved husband of Beth Gralnick Feldman; dear father of Sam and Mia Feldman; dear brother and brother in law of Jodye Glick (Peter), Jeff Feldman (Penny), Terri Leyton (Steve), Laurie Skolnick (Barry) and Ellen Zimmer (Seth); uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Graveside services were held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery White Rd. Memorial contributions preferred to United Hebrew Congregation and the Jewish Federation. Visit Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.