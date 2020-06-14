Stanley O. "Buddy" Feldman
Feldman, Stanley O. "Buddy"

June 13, 2020.

Beloved husband of Beth Gralnick Feldman; dear father of Sam and Mia Feldman; dear brother and brother in law of Jodye Glick (Peter), Jeff Feldman (Penny), Terri Leyton (Steve), Laurie Skolnick (Barry) and Ellen Zimmer (Seth); uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Graveside services were held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery White Rd. Memorial contributions preferred to United Hebrew Congregation and the Jewish Federation. Visit Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
