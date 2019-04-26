Oberman, Stanley R. April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra L. Oberman. dear father of Lon Oberman, Andrew (Rhonda) Oberman, Neil (Paul West) Oberman and Heidi (Ian) Silberman; loving grand-father of Benjamin, Rachel, Stuart (fiancé, Rachel Dick), Samara, Jayme and Marni Oberman, and Sloane Silberman; dear brother of the late Harvey (Betty) Oberman and the late Roberta (late Jerome) Sidel; beloved son of the late M.A. and Birdie Oberman. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Oberman was a 33¢3º Scottish Rite Mason and a RWB (Past Grand Chaplain) in the blue lodge. He was a member of St. Louis Missouri Lodge #1 and George Washington Lodge #9. He was a past Noble Grand of IOOF Lodge #5 and a member of the Jewish War Veterans post #346. Services: Funeral services Sunday, April 28, 1:30 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road (due to building construction, valet parking will be available) with interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019