Schwab, Stanley T.

of Saint Peters, MO, passed away at the age of 57 on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra McDonnell; and his stepfather, Edward L.

McDonnell.

Stanley is survived by his beloved wife, Jill Schwab; his children, Kara (Justin) Dossey, Karla Schwab, Jennifer Kemp, Matt Schwab, and Craig Kemp; his grandchildren, Malakai Dossey, Amelia Dossey, Fiona Dossey, Levi Schwab, and Landon Kemp; his father, Stanley Schwab; his siblings, Rhonda (Ted) Austin, Robert (Laura) Schwab, Michael (Kelli) Schwab, and Donna (David) McColgan; and his many nieces, nephews, friends, and his four-legged family.

Stanley was a talented electrician who enjoyed a successful career servicing Maritz Inc. and most recently the Pattonville School District. He was a huge fan of sports – especially his St. Louis Blues and Cardinals. In his free time, Stanley enjoyed being at home listening to his sports teams or his favorite band, Led Zeppelin, tinkering in the garage and being outside at his barbecue pit.

Above everything, Stanley adored unconditionally his kids and grandkids and treasured the memories they all made together over the years as a family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, where there will be a Visitation on Thursday, March 12, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the same location the next day on Friday, March 13, at 11:30 a.m.

The family requests those in attendance at services to wear their St. Louis Sports Attire. Memorial contributions in Stanley's name may be made to the Blues for Kids Foundation or . Visit Baue.com