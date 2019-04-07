|
|
Cunningham, Sgt. Stanley Tim (STLPD Ret.) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Naomi Cunningham (nee Jeffords) for over 31 years; dearest father of Kimberly (Richard) Cartee, Debra (David Roberts) Cunningham and Butch (Sarah) Jeffords; loving grandfather of 9; dearest brother of Jeff (Mary) Cunningham; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. Contributions to The Backstoppers greatly appreciated. Sgt. Cunningham was retired from the City of St. Louis Police Department after over 31 years of loyal service and then 11 years with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department, retiring as a Detective Sergeant. Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019