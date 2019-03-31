Croissant, Stanley W. Stan died peacefully on March 24, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon (Anderson) Croissant, sons Bruce, Jeffrey, and Thanh Tang; daughters-in-law Susan and Charis, and grandchildren Lauren, Maya, Andrew, and Jolie, plus a host of special friends. Services: A celebration of Stan's life will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood. Additional information is available at www.stlouiscremation.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019