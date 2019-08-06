|
Shepherd, Stanley W. "Buck"
Sunday, August 4, 2019. Loving husband of Brenda Shepherd (nee Mason); dearest brother of Kathleen Shepherd, Suzanne (Robert) Kozlowski, Michael Shepherd and the late Deborah Shepherd; dear brother-in-law of Dennis (Joan) Mason; uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, August 9, 2019, 11 a.m. Interment Countryside Memorial Gardens, Owensville, MO, 2 p.m. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at Kutis South County.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019