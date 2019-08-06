St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Shepherd, Stanley W. "Buck"

Sunday, August 4, 2019. Loving husband of Brenda Shepherd (nee Mason); dearest brother of Kathleen Shepherd, Suzanne (Robert) Kozlowski, Michael Shepherd and the late Deborah Shepherd; dear brother-in-law of Dennis (Joan) Mason; uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, August 9, 2019, 11 a.m. Interment Countryside Memorial Gardens, Owensville, MO, 2 p.m. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at Kutis South County.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
