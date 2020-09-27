Smith, Stephanie Ann

(nee Stegmann), passed away, Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Beloved wife of Gary Smith. Loving mother of Jason (Claire) Smith. Dear grandmother of Henry Smith. Daughter of Richard Stegmann and the late Dena Stegmann. Sister of Mike (Gayle) Stegmann, Rick (Mary) Stegmann, Deborah Fick and Andrew (Laura) Stegmann. Sister-in-law of Alan Smith and Sandra (Terry) Croslow. Aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Private Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.