Stephen B. Wilson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen B. Wilson.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wilson, Stephen B. June 24, 2019; beloved son of the late Donald and the late Norma Wilson; dear brother and brother-in-law of Gary (Sheri) Wilson and the late Roger L. Wilson; dear uncle of Matthew, Scott (Gail) and Brian Wilson; dear cousin and friend. Services: Graveside service Sunday, June 30, 11:00 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to , 15455 Conway Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.