Wilson, Stephen B. June 24, 2019; beloved son of the late Donald and the late Norma Wilson; dear brother and brother-in-law of Gary (Sheri) Wilson and the late Roger L. Wilson; dear uncle of Matthew, Scott (Gail) and Brian Wilson; dear cousin and friend. Services: Graveside service Sunday, June 30, 11:00 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to , 15455 Conway Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019