Butler, Stephen 68, died peacefully on his boat Thursday, May 2. He is survived by Vicky Urban Butler; sons, Steve and Jonathan Butler (Tempess); grandchildren, Logan Butler, Beckett Butler, Lyrique Butler, Symphoni Butler; brother Pat (Sue) and friends too numerous to name . Steve was a sales executive at KSHE Radio,General Manager at KWK/KGLD in St. Louis and later owned several radio stations in Arkansas and Florida. Steve's passion outside of work, besides family, was boating and fishing in the Florida Keys. His life was based on La joie de vivre Joy of Living. Always upbeat and confident, once he put his mind to achieving a goal, he never gave up.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019