Vickrey, Stephen Curt
Born April 8, 1960. Passed away on November 5, 2019. Steve is survived by loving wife Jenny. Dear father of Brooke and Drew; dear son of Tom and Jane Vickrey; dear brother of Katherine McGinley; dear brother-in-law of Katherine's deceased husband Peter McGinley, Sr.; dear uncle of Peter and Cameron McGinley; dear grandson of deceased grandparents Clarence and Myrtle Curt; dear grandson of deceased grandparent Marie Vickrey; dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew and cousin.
Steve was born and lived in St. Louis many years and was a St. Louisan through and through. He was a great father to his children. He loved them very much and he was there for all their school and church activities, even volunteering as PA and field announcer when he was not coaching their baseball and basketball games. Steve had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by all who knew him. The baseball Cardinals were Steve's team. He had a prized collection of Cardinal Baseball memorabilia acquired over many, many years and the envy of all who saw it. Steve could have been CEO of Cardinal Nation. Steve grew up in St. Louis but has not lived here for many years. His family, St. Louis and the Cardinals were treasured by Steve and he always planned to return to his beloved St. Louis. Last week, after a short, heroic battle against pancreatic cancer the Lord granted his wish. Steve will be cremated and his ashes will reside, forever, here in St. Louis near his loving family members and the Baseball Cardinals.
Services: Visitation Sunday, November 17th, 1:00 p.m. followed by 3:00 p.m. service at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. Memorials for Steve may be sent to Cardinals Care at 700 Clark Street, St. Louis, MO 63102 or the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019