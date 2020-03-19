|
Kelly, Stephen Duff
70, passed peacefully after years of battling Alzheimer's. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Virginia Kelly, and his brother Michael L. Kelly. He is survived by his three children, Michael D. Kelly, Meghan Kelly and Erin (Kelly) Bullington. He graduated from Kirkwood H.S. and served in the U.S. Army with a tour in Vietnam. Everyone knew Steve as a passionate STL Cardinals fan. He was a loving dad, brother, son, uncle and grandfather. He was nonjudgmental, multi-talented and loyal to his friends. He spent the first part of his career at Laclede Gas and the latter part at Siegel-Robert.
Services: Open visitation at Bopp Chapel Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5p-7p.
Donations are welcomed: visit to donate to the . Click on donate, then follow prompts for a memorial gift in Steve's name.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020