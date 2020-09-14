1/
Stephen F. LaBerta
LaBerta, Stephen F.

Saturday, September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Helene (nee Hogenmiller) for 52 years; loving father of Greg LaBerta, Nicole Rief, and Matt (Mary) LaBerta; cherished grandfather of Evan, Blake, Emelia, and Brennan Rief and Mason and Mylo LaBerta; dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 16th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Liguori 'Rock' Church, 1118 N. Grand, 63106. Interment private. Memorial contributions appreciated to Our Lady's Inn or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation at Bopp Chapel Tuesday, 4-8:00 p.m. www.boppchapel.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2020.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
