Bell, Stephen G., Jr.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 in the presence of his loving family. Beloved son of Stephen G. and Nancy (Guignon) Bell, grandson of the late Robert J. and Jean E. Bell and the late John E. and Helen H. Guignon, cherished brother of Matthew G. (Erin) Bell, Kevin G. (Alyse) Bell, David C. Bell, and Eric J. Bell, adored uncle of Dylan, Connor, Rory, and Reese Bell.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Fri. Dec. 20 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 West Argonne Dr. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UCP Heartland, Manchester Day Program, 13975 Manchester Rd., Manchester, MO 63011.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS