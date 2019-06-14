|
Downey, Stephen G. Beloved son of the late Robert & late Geraldine Downey (Waser), dear brother of Kathleen (Paul) Wutt, Patricia (Jack) Jackson, Nancy (Richard) Ortinau, Thomas (Debra), Kenneth, Timothy and the late Daniel (surviving Leslie) Downey. Our dear Uncle, Great Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Friend to many. Retired from Cooper Bussman after 26 years of service. Funeral attire: Blue jeans to honor Steve. Services: Visitation at Kutis So. County (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Saturday 6/15/19 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy de Greeff Hospice House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 14, 2019