Stephen H. Jennings

Stephen H. Jennings Obituary
Jennings, Stephen H. passed away, Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Jackson. Loving father of Lauren (John Palmer) Jennings. Dear grandfather of Karolina Jennings and Kaiden Palmer. Brother of the late Diane Jennings Willis. Uncle of Lisa (Matthew) Fister and Laura (Patrick) Domitrz. Brother-in-law of James Willis, Michael (Anna) Jackson, James (Barbara) Jackson, Patti (Harry) Henderson, and Mollie (Robert) Wallace. Son-in-law of Harry and Doris Jackson. Beloved uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral service at Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Road, Wildwood, Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday 4-8 p.m. and at the church, Wednesday, 10 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019
