Stephen J. Apted June 8, 1933 - May 23, 2000 It is hard to believe that 20 years have passed. Your legacy lives on when families enjoy a Ms. Hullings cake, wedding parties stay at the Cheshire, couples enjoy a cocktail at the Fox & Hounds, families float down the Black River and friends enjoy a game of tennis at Creve Coeur Racquet Club. Your family, many friends, those who worked with you and for you miss your leadership, love, memos and jokes. Today we raise a glass to the Lone Ranger. Cheers.



