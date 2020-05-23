Stephen J. Apted
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen J. Apted June 8, 1933 - May 23, 2000 It is hard to believe that 20 years have passed. Your legacy lives on when families enjoy a Ms. Hullings cake, wedding parties stay at the Cheshire, couples enjoy a cocktail at the Fox & Hounds, families float down the Black River and friends enjoy a game of tennis at Creve Coeur Racquet Club. Your family, many friends, those who worked with you and for you miss your leadership, love, memos and jokes. Today we raise a glass to the Lone Ranger. Cheers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved