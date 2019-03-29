|
Barenkamp, Stephen J., M.D. 67, of Webster Groves, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved son of Mary Iona Barenkamp (nee Headrick) and the late Walter J. Barenkamp; dear brother of Deborah B. Roberson (John Sommerauer) of Leawood, KS and Patricia B. Cordes (Jim) of St. Louis; and loveable uncle to Carolyn Moore, Anne Barenkamp (Jake Fisher), Julia Moore, and Kyle Roberson. Steve was an incredible colleague, clinician, teacher, and scientist. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31st at Webster United Methodist, 600 N. Bompart, St. Louis, 63119. Contributions may be made to a . Services through Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019