Stephen J. Barenkamp M.D.

Stephen J. Barenkamp M.D. Obituary
Barenkamp, Stephen J., M.D. 67, of Webster Groves, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved son of Mary Iona Barenkamp (nee Headrick) and the late Walter J. Barenkamp; dear brother of Deborah B. Roberson (John Sommerauer) of Leawood, KS and Patricia B. Cordes (Jim) of St. Louis; and loveable uncle to Carolyn Moore, Anne Barenkamp (Jake Fisher), Julia Moore, and Kyle Roberson. Steve was an incredible colleague, clinician, teacher, and scientist. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31st at Webster United Methodist, 600 N. Bompart, St. Louis, 63119. Contributions may be made to a . Services through Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
