Goellner, Stephen J.

Stephen J Goellner Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 26th 2020. Stephen was born in Saint Louis, MO to Robert and Hilda Goellner (Deceased). He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (Young) Goellner, devoted father of sons Stephen J. Goellner Jr. (Erin), Jason Goellner (Sarah), his daughter Ashley Liter (Chad), his loving grandchildren Parker, Ethan & Luke Goellner, Jacob, Nicholas & Samantha Liter, and his loving brother Robert Goellner. Also extended family and many wonderful friends.

His family was his greatest passion, he also loved golf and his home in Northern MI where he spent his summers.

Burial will be private, and any donations in his honor can be sent to the SPCA Cincinnati - 11900 Conrey Road - Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.spcacincinnati.org