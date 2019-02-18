|
Toth, Stephen J. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace Toth (nee Svezia); loving father of Laura Shelton; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Stephen was a master gardener who was world famous for his home grown tomatoes. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, February 21, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019