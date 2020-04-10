Murray, Stephen L. Sr.

of St. Louis, MO, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 79.

Stephen was born on September 21, 1940 in Evansville, Indiana, to the late John and Dorothy Murray (nee Dusky). He was the devoted husband of nearly 60 years to the late Bonnie Louise Murray (nee Daniels); loving father of Stephen (Cindy) Murray Jr. and the late Tana Fetch; cherished grandfather of Doyle McCandless, Kyle Murray, and Alyssa Murray; treasured great-grandfather of Aurora McCandless, Natalie Moran, and Dax McCandless. Stephen is survived by many other extended family members and dear friends.

Burial will be private and a memorial service will be planned in the future.