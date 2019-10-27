Gorczyca, Stephen Laurence

passed away Sept. 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen Gorczyca. Loving father of Ritchie (Debbie) Gorczyca, Jane (Paul) James, Stephen Jr. (Kim) Gorczyca and the late Debbie Hulcer and Susan Barbaro. Dear grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 9. Dear brother of Antoinette. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.

Services: Memorial Visitation on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home, with inurnment following. In lieu of flowers, donations to Coastside Adults Day Health Center, 925 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 are appreciated.