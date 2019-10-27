Stephen Laurence Gorczyca

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Laurence Gorczyca.
Service Information
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO
63074
(314)-739-1133
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO 63074
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO 63074
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gorczyca, Stephen Laurence

passed away Sept. 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen Gorczyca. Loving father of Ritchie (Debbie) Gorczyca, Jane (Paul) James, Stephen Jr. (Kim) Gorczyca and the late Debbie Hulcer and Susan Barbaro. Dear grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 9. Dear brother of Antoinette. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.

Services: Memorial Visitation on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home, with inurnment following. In lieu of flowers, donations to Coastside Adults Day Health Center, 925 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 are appreciated.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details